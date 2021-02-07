ZB Token (ZB) Price Up 11.7% This Week

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 7th. In the last week, ZB Token has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. ZB Token has a total market cap of $147.90 million and approximately $16.11 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZB Token token can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000840 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00063098 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $431.21 or 0.01134434 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,367.89 or 0.06229432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005857 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00050140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00023577 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00016928 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00032440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

ZB Token Token Profile

ZB is a token. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Token Trading

ZB Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

