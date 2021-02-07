Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

VLPNY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Erste Group upgraded Voestalpine from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Voestalpine from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Voestalpine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.25.

OTCMKTS VLPNY opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Voestalpine has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

