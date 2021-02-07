Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.25 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bradesco’s main activities are the provision of banking and insurance services such as private and industrial credit loans, credit cards, mortgaged loans, 24 hour banking, health and life insurance, leasing, pension fund management and services for stock market investors. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BBD. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Banco Bradesco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Banco Bradesco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.58.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.32. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $7.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.0041 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

