Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) to “Buy”

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.25 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.77% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Get ASE Technology alerts:

NYSE:ASX opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. ASE Technology has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.11. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 5.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASE Technology will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 891,723.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,516,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,930 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 962,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 213,435 shares during the last quarter. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASE Technology (ASX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.