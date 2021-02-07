Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $58.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian Basin midstream C-corporation. The company or its subsidiaries own substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing Apache Corporation’s production in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin. Altus Midstream Company, formerly known as Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALTM. Barclays lifted their price objective on Altus Midstream from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Altus Midstream from $10.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

ALTM opened at $54.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $889.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 3.97. Altus Midstream has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $55.89.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.21). Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 1,952.50% and a negative net margin of 255.68%. The business had revenue of $40.17 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altus Midstream will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 5,603.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 86,130 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

