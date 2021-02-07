Zacks Investment Research Lowers Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Wrap Technologies Inc. is a security technology company. It focuses on delivering modern policing solutions to customers, primarily consisting of law enforcement and security personnel. The company’s products consist of BolaWrap 100 which is a patented, hand-held remote restraint device. Wrap Technologies Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “
Shares of NASDAQ WRAP opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. Wrap Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34.
Wrap Technologies Company Profile
Wrap Technologies, Inc, a security technology company, develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.
