Zacks Investment Research Lowers Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wrap Technologies Inc. is a security technology company. It focuses on delivering modern policing solutions to customers, primarily consisting of law enforcement and security personnel. The company’s products consist of BolaWrap 100 which is a patented, hand-held remote restraint device. Wrap Technologies Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WRAP opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. Wrap Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34.

In other news, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $36,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,195.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David G. Norris sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $40,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,753.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $147,630 in the last ninety days.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a security technology company, develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wrap Technologies (WRAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.