Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pixelworks Inc. design, develop and market semiconductors and software that enable the visual display of broadband content through a wide variety of electronic devices. Broadband content includes video, computer graphics and visual Web information delivered at high speeds via cable and telecommunications lines to the homes and offices. The semiconductors integrate a microprocessor, memory and image processing circuits that function like a computer on a single chip, or system-on-a-chip. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital lowered Pixelworks from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ PXLW opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. Pixelworks has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $5.23. The firm has a market cap of $147.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.64.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pixelworks by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,561,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 81,561 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Pixelworks by 301.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 650,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 488,127 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pixelworks in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Pixelworks by 421.9% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Pixelworks in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution, as well as transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

