Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cushman & Wakefield plc is a real estate services firm. The Company acquires and develops commercial properties as well as provides property leasing, facilities management, tenant representation and valuation services. Cushman & Wakefield plc is based in Chicago, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.96.

Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $20.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.01.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

