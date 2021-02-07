Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bentley Systems Incorporated is a provider of software solutions to engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, constructors and owner-operators for the design, construction and operations of infrastructure. Bentley Systems Incorporated is based in Exton, Pennsylvania. “

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BSY. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bentley Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.50.

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $46.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $54.62.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.33 million. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David J. Hollister sold 300,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $9,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,763,831 shares in the company, valued at $115,925,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 542,823 shares in the company, valued at $16,718,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at about $17,386,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth about $11,776,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,730,000. Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,065,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,177,000. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

Read More: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bentley Systems (BSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.