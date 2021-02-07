Zacks Investment Research Lowers Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION, provides innovative solutions based in chemistry and materials science to a diverse range of markets including fibers, chemicals, consumer products, housing, construction, electronics, and health care. On October 1, 2003, all core operations were transferred to wholly owned constituent corporations as autonomous operating business units. Asahi Kasei Corporation, as the parent company, functions as a holding company for group operations. An Independent Businesses Group not included in the constituent corporations provides group services. “

Get Asahi Kasei alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AHKSY opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.59. Asahi Kasei has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $23.87.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Asahi Kasei will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, multifunctional nonwoven, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, and cellulose nanobead products.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asahi Kasei (AHKSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Kasei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Kasei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.