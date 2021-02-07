Zacks Investment Research Downgrades OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSpan Inc. provides software services. The Company designs and develops security software and e-signature solutions which protects devices and financial transactions from fraud and misuse. It delivers risk analytics, mobile security and authentication services. OneSpan Inc., formerly known as Vasco Data Sec, is based in Chicago, United States. “

Get OneSpan alerts:

Shares of OSPN stock opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average of $22.66. OneSpan has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $33.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 624.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66.

In other news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 433,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $9,198,161.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,297,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,150,717.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSPN. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in OneSpan by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in OneSpan by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in OneSpan by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in OneSpan by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in OneSpan by 5.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneSpan (OSPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.