Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides collaborative payment, invoice and document automation solutions to corporations, financial institutions and banks around the world. The company’s solutions are used to streamline, automate and manage processes involving payments, invoicing, global cash management, supply chain finance and transactional documents. It’s Paymode-X settlement network as a technology solution to expand the banks’ treasury management offerings both domestically and around the globe. Paymode-X enables financial institutions to offer comprehensive payables solutions for their corporate customers to convert their paper-based payments to electronic payments quickly and easily. Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. deep experience in cyber fraud risk management solutions to launch a new payment fraud solution for members of the SWIFT payment network. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EPAY. Raymond James lowered their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $47.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.10, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $27.82 and a 1 year high of $55.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.13.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.83 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total transaction of $76,748.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,260 shares in the company, valued at $7,313,074.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $247,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,988. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 699.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 328,925 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,976,000 after purchasing an additional 262,517 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter worth about $9,158,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 78.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 350,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,790,000 after purchasing an additional 153,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Global Financials Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 75.2% during the third quarter. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. now owns 348,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,675,000 after purchasing an additional 149,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

