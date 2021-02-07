Zacks: Brokerages Expect NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) to Post $0.26 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) will announce $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NIC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.29. NIC posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NIC will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NIC.

EGOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NIC in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of NIC in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NIC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIC during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of NIC by 575.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of NIC by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIC in the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of NIC by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 10,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EGOV opened at $28.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.37. NIC has a 1 year low of $15.49 and a 1 year high of $30.81.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

