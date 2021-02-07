Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to Announce $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. First Financial Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%.

FFIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, Director David L. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $704,200.00. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 70,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFIN stock opened at $40.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.95. First Financial Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 42.98%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

