Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) to Announce $4.55 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) will report earnings of $4.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alleghany’s earnings. Alleghany posted earnings of ($6.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 174.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alleghany will report full-year earnings of $13.80 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $46.65 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alleghany.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on Y shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Alleghany from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alleghany from $785.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

NYSE:Y opened at $601.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $599.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $568.34. Alleghany has a 1-year low of $426.87 and a 1-year high of $847.95.

In related news, CFO Kerry J. Jacobs purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $639.74 per share, with a total value of $31,987.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,113.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Alleghany during the first quarter worth about $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alleghany during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Alleghany by 33.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alleghany during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alleghany by 215.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

