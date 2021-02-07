Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $974.40 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will report $974.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $967.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $981.80 million. Service Co. International posted sales of $850.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full-year sales of $3.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Service Co. International.

Several analysts have issued reports on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Service Co. International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Shares of SCI stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $52.47. 468,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.72. Service Co. International has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 111,365 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $5,574,931.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,733,398.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 25,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $1,317,896.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,616 shares of company stock valued at $11,036,920. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCI. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 4.1% in the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Service Co. International by 4.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

