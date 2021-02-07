Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) to announce earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MagnaChip Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. MagnaChip Semiconductor reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that MagnaChip Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MagnaChip Semiconductor.

Get MagnaChip Semiconductor alerts:

MX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 37,576 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MagnaChip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $957,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in MagnaChip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $576,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $492,000. 97.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.30. The company had a trading volume of 701,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,195. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.35 million, a P/E ratio of 2.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $19.84.

About MagnaChip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MagnaChip Semiconductor (MX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MagnaChip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MagnaChip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.