Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) to report $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BayCom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.47. BayCom reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BayCom will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BayCom.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. BayCom had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.04%.

BCML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised BayCom from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on BayCom from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of BayCom stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.65. 39,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.03. The stock has a market cap of $173.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.01. BayCom has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $23.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCML. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of BayCom by 63.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in BayCom by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in BayCom by 10.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in BayCom by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 35,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in BayCom by 502.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

