Zacks: Analysts Expect Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) will post $25.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.80 million. Venus Concept reported sales of $31.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full-year sales of $77.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $77.80 million to $77.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $101.37 million, with estimates ranging from $101.04 million to $101.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Venus Concept.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.46 million. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 132.46% and a negative net margin of 104.71%.

Several research firms have commented on VERO. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Venus Concept in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Venus Concept in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Venus Concept from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.79.

NASDAQ VERO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.62. Venus Concept has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Venus Concept in the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Venus Concept by 9,334.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 24,924 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Venus Concept in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Venus Concept in the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Venus Concept by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 53,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

