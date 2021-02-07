Zacks: Analysts Expect Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) to report $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mercer International’s earnings. Mercer International reported earnings per share of ($1.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 104.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercer International will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.50 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mercer International.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MERC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Mercer International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Mercer International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MERC. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercer International in the third quarter valued at approximately $721,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Mercer International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Mercer International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mercer International by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC opened at $12.23 on Thursday. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.57 million, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.48.

Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

