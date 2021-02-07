Zacks: Analysts Expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $566.66 Million

Analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) will post $566.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $592.10 million and the lowest is $532.30 million. KAR Auction Services posted sales of $671.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover KAR Auction Services.

A number of research firms have commented on KAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,270,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,375. KAR Auction Services has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

In other news, Director Mary Ellen Smith bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.78 per share, with a total value of $88,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 76.9% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 453,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 0.4% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 680,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

