Zacks: Analysts Expect Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) to post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.05. Infinera also reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $340.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.91 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INFN shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.38.

In other news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 18,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $170,262.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,699. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hooshmand Kambiz sold 42,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $316,795.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,868.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 424,943 shares of company stock worth $3,735,281 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 268.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,789,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.28. Infinera has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $11.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average is $8.01.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

