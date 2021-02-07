Zacks: Analysts Expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to Announce $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities research analysts expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to post earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Conagra Brands reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

CAG stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,102,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,711,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 530.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conagra Brands (CAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.