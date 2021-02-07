Zacks: Analysts Expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to Announce $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to post earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Conagra Brands reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

CAG stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,102,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,711,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 530.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

