Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for RPC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). RPC also posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPC will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover RPC.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.46 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.86%. The company’s revenue was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RES shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered RPC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the third quarter valued at $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in RPC by 153.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in RPC by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

RPC stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.12. 720,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,594. RPC has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $5.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average of $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPC (RES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.