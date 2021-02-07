Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will post ($0.64) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.73). Omeros reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 204.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($2.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.90). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.75 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Omeros in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Omeros from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Omeros in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $189,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $84,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,936.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Omeros by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 52,994 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Omeros by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 15,730 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Omeros by 4,965.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Omeros by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Omeros in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. 56.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omeros stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.14. 1,004,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,079. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.32. Omeros has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $25.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.65.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

