Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) to Announce -$0.58 EPS

Equities analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) to report ($0.58) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the lowest is ($0.69). Karyopharm Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.76) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.83) to ($2.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.17). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Karyopharm Therapeutics.

KPTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.18. 7,367,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,171,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.93. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $29.61.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 137,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $2,402,679.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,801.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 162,061 shares of company stock valued at $2,814,079. 13.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,475,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,713,000 after acquiring an additional 305,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,788,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,919,000 after purchasing an additional 190,027 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,608,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,822,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,217,000 after purchasing an additional 219,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,661,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,716,000 after purchasing an additional 211,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

