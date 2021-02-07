Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Receives $19.61 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.81.

YEXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

YEXT stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.12. 595,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,610. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average is $16.92. Yext has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.22 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Yext will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $33,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,694. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $191,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,357,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,222,030.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 469,439 shares of company stock worth $7,911,078. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 100.0% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 292.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Yext by 124.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yext during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

