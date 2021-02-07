Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Stock Price Up 14.9%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) rose 14.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.19 and last traded at $24.55. Approximately 5,218,951 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,862,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.36.

YSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Yatsen in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yatsen in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.60 target price for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.16.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth about $3,885,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth about $3,400,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth about $842,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth about $666,000.

About Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

