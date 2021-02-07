Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on YARIY shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS YARIY opened at $23.97 on Friday. Yara International ASA has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average is $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.