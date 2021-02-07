Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.35-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.16-5.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.13 billion.Xylem also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.35-2.60 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Cowen lowered shares of Xylem from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Xylem from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.29.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $98.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.56 and a 200 day moving average of $90.46. Xylem has a 12 month low of $54.62 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.44%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total value of $584,446.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $389,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,436.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,782 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,566. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

