Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.34). Xeris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 69.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($2.14). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.36). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.19. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,037.97% and a negative return on equity of 435.27%. The business had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XERS. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 416,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XERS stock opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.86. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $7.55. The firm has a market cap of $359.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.22.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

