X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Stock Price Up 42%

X Financial (NYSE:XYF)’s stock price rose 42% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.95 and last traded at $3.55. Approximately 2,559,217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,326% from the average daily volume of 179,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 0.97.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.60). X Financial had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $82.45 million for the quarter.

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan product is Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan catering to the credit card holders and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

