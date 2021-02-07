World Asset Management Inc Sells 200 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,527 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.0% of World Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $31,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $4,248,898.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,139,865.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total value of $535,743.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,105.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,344 shares of company stock worth $22,959,628 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,352.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,215.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,188.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 target price (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,895.35.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

