World Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 12,907 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000.

NYSE VOYA opened at $57.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.33. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.22). Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.22%.

In related news, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $1,625,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,610 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $4,629,900.00. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

