Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.57.

WKHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

In other Workhorse Group news, Director H. Benjamin Samuels sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 560,368 shares in the company, valued at $14,009,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Duane Hughes sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $5,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 907,574 shares of company stock worth $23,512,950 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 271.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WKHS traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $40.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,474,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,823,988. Workhorse Group has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $42.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -21.95, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.95.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workhorse Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc engages in designing and build performance battery-electric vehicles and aircraft. It develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems. The firm operates in two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The Automotive division operates as a original equipment manufacturer of class 3-6 commercial-grade, medium-duty truck chassis, marketed under the Workhorse brand.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.