WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) were up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.75 and last traded at $51.74. Approximately 31,577 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 52,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.42.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 237.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 48.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.

