Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Trading Down 0.9%

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) shares were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.83 and last traded at $31.94. Approximately 1,110 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.55.

Winpak Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WIPKF)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, Flexible Packaging, and Packaging Machinery. The Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding segment offers portion control and single-serve containers, plastic sheets, and custom and retort trays, as well as lidding products for food, pet food, beverage, dairy, and industrial and healthcare applications; and specialized printed packaging products to the pharmaceutical, healthcare, nutraceutical, and cosmetic and personal care markets.

