William Hill plc (WMH.L) (LON:WMH) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $234.42

William Hill plc (WMH.L) (LON:WMH)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $234.42 and traded as high as $270.80. William Hill plc (WMH.L) shares last traded at $270.10, with a volume of 1,932,615 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 269.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 234.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.31.

William Hill plc (WMH.L) Company Profile (LON:WMH)

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices (LBOs) that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming machines.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for William Hill plc (WMH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Hill plc (WMH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.