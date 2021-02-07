William Blair Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Cardiovascular Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02.

CSII has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardiovascular Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.24. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 6.25.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $60.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.27 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,969,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $305,001,000 after purchasing an additional 553,161 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,961,190 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $116,523,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,360,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,523,000 after purchasing an additional 79,271 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 3.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 787,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,990,000 after purchasing an additional 25,160 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 9.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,134 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 26,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

