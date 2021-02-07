Whittier Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 36.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,033,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,076,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,489 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 128.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,192,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,322 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 27.5% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,188,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,931,000 after purchasing an additional 904,307 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth about $49,554,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 19.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,779,000 after purchasing an additional 435,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $193.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.94, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $222.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $5,229,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 82,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $11,738,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 375,839 shares in the company, valued at $53,542,023.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 240,921 shares of company stock valued at $36,848,094 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENPH. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Craig Hallum lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.61.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.