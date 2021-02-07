Whittier Trust Co. Has $176,000 Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in The Cheesecake Factory were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,293,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $202,333,000 after acquiring an additional 122,678 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,300,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,076,000 after acquiring an additional 305,244 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 795,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,070,000 after acquiring an additional 202,917 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 579,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,062,000 after acquiring an additional 163,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Shares of CAKE opened at $47.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $57.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAKE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Argus upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.05.

The Cheesecake Factory Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.