Whittier Trust Co. Has $130,000 Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 106.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,500,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $600,482,000 after acquiring an additional 78,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in BorgWarner by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,611,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $372,346,000 after acquiring an additional 177,183 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,570,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $332,021,000 after acquiring an additional 467,016 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,156,000 after purchasing an additional 860,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,557,000 after purchasing an additional 242,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $46.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

