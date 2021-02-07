Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 257.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 736 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,914,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,581,865,000 after buying an additional 133,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in AMETEK by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,345,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $928,906,000 after buying an additional 129,508 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AMETEK by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,875,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,970,000 after buying an additional 277,390 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in AMETEK by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,879,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,864,000 after buying an additional 831,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,996,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,807,000 after purchasing an additional 28,680 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AMETEK news, VP William D. Eginton sold 17,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $2,113,213.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,232 shares in the company, valued at $6,192,625.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Insiders sold 166,344 shares of company stock worth $19,650,260 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.45.

AME opened at $117.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $125.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

