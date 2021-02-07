Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 1,391 Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 478.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 200,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $66.03 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $67.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.92.

