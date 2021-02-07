West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) is Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. West Pharmaceutical Services makes up about 3.2% of Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $12,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WST. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

WST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock.

WST stock opened at $291.35 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.53 and a twelve month high of $312.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.