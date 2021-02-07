WESPAC Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 912 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.2% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 153 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,033.40.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,088.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,793.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,651.17. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $2,106.62.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.