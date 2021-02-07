Wedbush Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) – Wedbush reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Verint Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the technology company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Verint Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Verint Systems’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VRNT. Zacks Investment Research cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

VRNT stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.86. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 225.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 25,946 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 371.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 46,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 36,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Elan Moriah sold 10,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $651,961.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,781,233.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 196,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,388,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,817 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

