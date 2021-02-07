Wedbush Cuts Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Price Target to $65.00

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) had its price objective trimmed by Wedbush from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Verint Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verint Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Shares of VRNT opened at $50.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 4,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $277,525.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,886,255.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard Safir sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $501,729.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,765.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,656 shares of company stock worth $1,800,817 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.