WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.99 to $4.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.02.

Pre-Market guidance to 3.99-4.03 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WEC. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.45.

Shares of WEC opened at $86.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.61. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $68.01 and a 1-year high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.67%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $475,260.59. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 214,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,632,371.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

