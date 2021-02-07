Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 150 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of CSX by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 32,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CSX by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,815,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,769,000 after buying an additional 61,393 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 4,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $88.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $97.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.65 and its 200-day moving average is $82.99.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.